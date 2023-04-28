The sports category has moved to a new website.
Yul Edochie recounts last moments with late son, Kambilichukwu

Babatunde Lawal

The teenageer passed on March 30, 2023, after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his classmates.

Edochie promised to attend his son's swimming competition
In a lengthy post on his Instagram account, Edochie shared details about his last moments with his son. He revealed that on the day of his son's passing, his son came into his room dressed for school to inform him about an upcoming interhouse sports competition, which he had promised to attend.

They shared a moment of laughter about his son's height and talked about his son's excitement for his gold medal in swimming. Unfortunately, Edochie's son never returned home, and he has come to accept that he cannot question God's will.

He wrote, "On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you’ll be there. You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner. And you never came back home again. I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark.

Great son. Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you. But God loves you more. Rest well, Son. Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven with God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie. Kambi yooooooo!"

Kambili passed away on March 30, 2023, after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his classmates.

He had just celebrated his 16th birthday.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

