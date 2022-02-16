Yul Edochie appeals to federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for months.

The movie star made his appeal known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

According to Edochie, the government should release the activist and sit down for a dialogue.

"@theasovilla Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue. In a multi-tribal country like Nigeria there will always be agitation from different quarters," he wrote.

"To keep the country united and peaceful you should listen to your people, find out why they are agitating and resolve it peacefully. Not by use of force."

First arrested on October 14, 2015, Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017 after the invasion of his home in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria.

He was re-arraigned on July 26, 2021, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.