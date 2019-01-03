It's just a few days into the new year and it already looks like the men of the Nigerian Police Force aren't taking a 'chill pill' on their high handedness as they brutally assault YBNL's Viktoh.

According to a post on blogger, Instablog9ja page, the rapper was on his way to the Afrika Shrine for Zlatan's concert when he was assaulted by the men of the police force.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the Alpha Beach Road Igbo Efon, Lekki. It is not clear what led to the circumstances behind Vitoh's assault but from the photos shared on social media, he was severely beaten.

Viktoh is yet to release a statement but we sure know that this is not the last we will be hearing from this story. Trust us as we will keep you posted as this story develops. Let's just say someone has to call the men of the Nigerian Police to order and while we are waiting for them to also release a statement concerning this story.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke faced a similar fate in the hands of some police officers stationed on the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos Island.

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos

Gideon Okeke back in December 2018, said he was ready to explore the privileges available in the Nigerian law in pursuit of justice following an experience of police brutality in Lagos. A video he posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, 2018, reveals an injury to his chin. He submitted a piece of evidence after the assault also suffered by a female motorist whose vehicle collided with his.

According to the actor they were both attacked after he sought help from policemen around the Lekki 1 Roundabout. He identifies four officers as the persons responsible for the assault.

"Good evening. My name is Gideon Okeke. An actor and a responsible citizen of the city of Lagos. I will like to draw the attention of the office of the highest authority that this message may concern. There has recently been a threat on my life and my economy by men of the Lagos Division of the Nigerian Police Force for a minor accident that happened between myself and another driver Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.

"Yesterday at about 8 pm at the Lekki Roundabout, myself and Mrs Mosunmola Ilori alongside her niece were brutally manhandled by men of the Maroko Police Station after an accident that happened between us for which we were both settled and in agreement. The results are what you see on my face."

The actor confirms that the nasty experience prevented him from attending the Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW), Live Music Concert at the GET Arena, Oniru, expected to hold on the evening of the incident.