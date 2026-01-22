Yul Edochie Biography: Nollywood Icon, Storyteller, and Public Figure

Get the complete story of Yul Edochie. Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and politician. Includes early life, education, movies, family and personal life

When it comes to Nigerian films, the name Yul Edochie rings a bell for so many Nigerians because we grew up watching his movies on TV and in cinemas. With his deep voice, commanding screen presence, and range of emotional roles, Yul has carved a lasting place in Nollywood and Nigerian popular culture. His journey from actor to academy founder to political aspirant reflects his artistic passion and public ambition.

Profile Summary

Full Name: Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie.

Date of Birth: 7 January 1982. Age: 44.

Place of Birth: Lagos, Nigeria.

State of Origin: Anambra State (Nteje, Oyi LGA).

Ethnicity: Igbo.

Religion: Christianity.

Occupation: Actor, Filmmaker, Producer, Politician.

Years Active: 2005 — present.

Marital Status: Divorced (first marriage); currently married to second wife. Children: Six (names listed below).

Parents: Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie and Josephine Edochie.

Early Life and Education

Yul Edochie was born on January 7, 1982, in Lagos, Nigeria, into one of the country’s most respected acting families. His father, Pete Edochie, is a legendary figure in Nollywood whose work long influenced Yul’s understanding of performance and storytelling. Although born in Lagos, Yul grew up in a mix of both Lagos and Enugu, which gave him early exposure to Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Named after Yul Brynner, the famous Russian-American actor, Yul grew up surrounded by creativity and entertainment. He is the youngest of six children, with siblings who also pursued varied careers.

Early Schooling

Yul’s formal education began at Lillian’s Day Nursery School and Robinson Street Primary School in Enugu, where he spent much of his childhood from 1984 to 1992.

Secondary Education

Between 1992 and 1998, Yul attended four different secondary schools, which was a result of his family’s relocation and the diversity of his formative experiences:

Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu.

University Secondary School, Enugu.

Ecumenical Community Secondary School, Enugu.

New Haven Boys Secondary School, Enugu.

Each of these schools offered him different opportunities to grow academically and creatively.

University and Dramatic Arts

After completing secondary school, Yul pursued higher education at the University of Port Harcourt, one of Nigeria’s leading universities for theatre and arts.

There, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts, a degree that equipped him with formal acting techniques, theatre history, and production skills, knowledge that would serve him well on and off the screen.

Acting Career

Yul Edochie officially entered Nollywood in 2005 with his first screen role in The Exquires, acting alongside veteran performers such as Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. Although the film didn’t make him an instant household name, it marked the beginning of a prolific acting career.

Breakthrough and Rise

His breakthrough came in 2007 with the movie Wind of Glory, in which he starred alongside Nollywood heavyweights Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot. The film showcased Yul’s intense screen presence and rich baritone voice, helping him attract more challenging and high-profile roles.

Over the years, Yul has appeared in hundreds of films spanning various genres like romance, drama, action, and social issues. Some of his notable roles include:

Kiss My Pain (2008).

Unstoppable (2010).

Sarafina (2011).

Against the Law (2012).

Python Queen (2014).

Dowry Man (2015).

ATM Machine (2017).

Moms at War (2018).

Yul’s ability to play both romantic leads and intense, layered characters has made him one of Nollywood’s most versatile actors.

Yul Edochie’s Academy

In 2015, recognising a need for professional training in Nollywood, Yul founded the Yul Edochie Film Academy in Lagos. The academy aims to nurture upcoming actors and filmmakers by teaching acting, production, and industry skills, bridging the gap between raw talent and professional excellence.

Awards, Recognition, and Impact

Throughout his career, Yul has earned critical acclaim and industry awards:

City People Entertainment Awards – Best New Actor (English) (2009).

City People Entertainment Awards – Best Actor (English).

Other nominations acknowledge his range and craft in diverse roles.

While awards recognise his individual success, Yul’s true impact lies in his contribution to Nollywood’s evolution, from inspiring actors with his performances to empowering new talents through training and mentorship.

Yul Edochie's Children: Names and Ages

Yul Edochie has six children, four from his first marriage and two from his second marriage.

From First Marriage (to May Aligwe):

Danielle Yul Edochie (born April 14, 2005). Kambi Yul Edochie (born November 16, 2007; passed away March 30, 2023). Karl Yul Edochie (born August 5, 2010). Victory Zane Yul Edochie (born January 12, 2014).

Yul Edochie's Children

From Second Marriage (to Judy Austin):

Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie (born November 2021). Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie (born April 2024), named in honour of Yul’s father and Judy’s father.

The Edochie children have appeared occasionally on social media and in public celebrations, often shared by Yul himself. His family life, both joys and tragedies, has been part of the public conversation around him.

May Yul-Edochie (First Wife)

May Yul-Edochie

May Yul-Edochie (née Aligwe) is widely known as Yul Edochie’s first wife and the mother of four of his children. The couple met in the early 2000s when Yul was still carving out his identity as a young actor and student. Their relationship began long before fame or public attention, and according to interviews Yul granted over the years, she stood by him during his early struggles in Nollywood.

The pair married in 2004, when Yul was just 22 years old. Their union was often admired by fans because they maintained a low-key family life despite his rising profile. Together, they welcomed four children: Danielle, Kambi (late), Karl, and Victory Zane.

For years, May kept a private lifestyle, rarely appearing in interviews or Nollywood red-carpet events. However, all of that changed in April 2022, when Yul shocked Nigerians by publicly announcing that he had married actress Judy Austin as a second wife and that they already shared a son. The announcement was made without prior public acknowledgement to May, and it instantly became one of the biggest celebrity controversies of the year.

Following the revelation, May released carefully worded statements on social media stating that she was unaware of the second marriage and had no intention of consenting to a polygamous arrangement. She later confirmed that she and Yul were no longer together as husband and wife.

In the months that followed, May began to build a separate public identity by becoming a brand ambassador and content creator. The tragic loss of her son Kambi in March 2023 further increased public sympathy and support for her, with many rallying behind her during the difficult period.

Judy Austin (Second Wife)

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Judy Austin (born Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith) is a Nigerian actress, producer, and entrepreneur who rose to national attention following her marriage to actor Yul Edochie. Before the controversy that catapulted her to mainstream discussion, Judy had already been appearing in Nollywood films, particularly in the Asaba/Onitsha film circuit, often taking on roles in romantic dramas and community-based stories.

Her connection to Yul reportedly began as a professional collaboration. She featured in and produced films in which Yul took leading or supporting roles. Their working relationship eventually transitioned into a romantic one, a development that Yul publicly confirmed in April 2022 when he announced Judy as his second wife. Judy quickly became one of the most searched names in Nigerian pop culture, with many people wanting to know who she was, her background, and how she met Yul.

She and Yul share two children: Star Dike (born 2021) and Pete Ndubuisi (born 2024). Since their relationship became public, Judy has maintained an active presence on social media, often posting supportive messages about her marriage, her career, and her faith. She also continues to act and produce films, sometimes featuring Yul in her projects.

Despite the criticism from Yul’s fanbase and the general public, Judy has consistently expressed confidence in her marriage and appears to be fully integrated into the Edochie family’s internal dynamics, though this remains controversial and heavily debated online.

Political Aspirations

Yul Edochie has also ventured into politics beyond entertainment. In 2017, he declared his intention to run for Governor of Anambra State under the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), motivated by a desire to inspire young Nigerians to participate in governance. Although he did not win the election, his campaign generated discussion about the role of creative professionals in leadership.

Philanthropy and Public Influence

While the marital saga drew attention, Yul has also used his platform for positive social engagement. Through his academy and social media, he advocates for youth empowerment, education, and self-belief. His public comments encourage young people to pursue their dreams and believe in their potential beyond conventional careers.

Legacy and Influence