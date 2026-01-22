The Timeline Is Full of Balletcore Sneakers, Retro Icons and 2016 Kicks

From retro Adidas SL72s to Puma Speedcats and the return of Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, these are the trainers defining 2026, and the history behind why we love them.

Here’s the thing about sneakers. Trends may come and go, but a few of them transcend time and become cultural artefacts. Examples of such sneakers are Nike Air Force 1, the Adidas Superstar, or even the Converse Chuck Taylor. These shoes are remembered not just for how they look, but for the eras they defined, the subcultures that adopted them, and the celebrities who wore them into collective memory.

With sneakers especially, history and nostalgia matter. People don’t just buy them to complete an outfit; they buy into the story. That emotional connection is exactly why certain trainers are cherished, collected, and passed down.

As we move into 2026, sneaker trends are once again being shaped by the past, but with modern tweaks that make them feel relevant now. From retro track shoes to futuristic hybrids and throwbacks, these are the seven sneakers defining the year 2026.

1. Adidas SL72

The Adidas SL72 is one of those shoes that quietly carries decades of history on its slim shoulders. Originally released in 1972, the SL72 was designed as a lightweight running shoe for athletes, debuting around the time of the Munich Olympics. That athletic origin explains its narrow shape, thin sole, and no-frills design.

Visually, it’s very retro with nylon uppers, suede overlays, a low profile, and that instantly recognisable serrated Adidas stripe. In 2026, the SL72 found new life as a lifestyle sneaker rather than a performance one. Fashion girls love it because it is effortless and nostalgic. It’s a shoe that works with relaxed tailoring, denim, or floaty dresses, and it taps into the wider obsession with 70s sportswear.

2. Puma Speedcat Ballet Shoes

Puma’s Speedcat Ballet Shoes are one of the most unexpected sneaker moments of the year, and that’s exactly why they’ve taken off. The Speedcat originally comes from motorsport culture, designed for Formula 1 drivers who needed thin soles for pedal control. Over time, it became a fashion favourite thanks to its sleek, almost aerodynamic shape.

The ballet version leans fully into femininity by combining the Speedcat’s racing DNA with the delicate silhouette of a ballet flat. The result is a shoe that looks soft and elegant but is still grounded in sport. It usually comes with a very slim sole, a rounded toe, and subtle branding, which makes it feel more like a fashion piece than a traditional trainer.

These shoes speak to the rise of balletcore and the move away from chunky sneakers towards lighter, more graceful footwear.

3. Salomon XT-6

The Salomon XT-6 sits firmly in the “technical but fashionable” category. Salomon, as a brand, has spent years building credibility in the outdoor and trail-running space, long before fashion caught on. The XT-6 is a continuation of that legacy, as it uses a mix of performance technology with streetwear appeal.

It looks exactly like what it is: a technical shoe. It has mesh uppers, synthetic overlays, structured soles, and that signature speed-lacing system.

At first glance, it might look intimidating to someone who knows nothing about sneakers, but that’s part of the appeal. The XT-6 represents the gorpcore aesthetic, where functional outdoor gear becomes everyday fashion. The Salomon XT6 tells the world you care about comfort, durability, and style in equal measure.

4. Puma Speedcat OG

The Puma Speedcat OG is a return to basics, and fashion loves a good original. Unlike the ballet version, the OG Speedcat sticks closely to its racing roots. It has an ultra-low profile, a suede upper, minimal cushioning, and a silhouette that hugs the foot.

There’s something very early-2000s about it, which explains why it's getting so popular now. Back then, celebrities and style icons wore slim trainers with bootcut jeans and baby tees, and that nostalgia is creeping back into fashion. In 2026, the Speedcat OG feels like a rebellion against oversized trainers.

5. Notoways M1

Notoways M1 is one of those shoes that feels like a quiet discovery, the kind fashion insiders love to gatekeep. Notoways isn’t a heritage sports brand, which makes the M1 interesting in a different way. It doesn’t rely on decades of athletic history but instead focuses on design, materials, and a modern aesthetic.

The M1 usually features a clean, structured shape with a slightly chunky sole and premium finishes. The Notoways M1 represents the rise of niche sneaker brands that prioritise design-led storytelling over hype, attracting wearers who want to look stylish without wearing what everyone else is wearing.

6. Adidas Tokyo Shoes

The Adidas Tokyo shoes are another nod to the archives, pulling inspiration from classic track and training footwear. The Adidas Tokyo shoes have a clean, almost minimalist look, often featuring smooth leather or suede uppers and a low, flat sole. It's a grown-up shoe that’s for people who want a trainer that doesn’t overpower their outfit.

Adidas Tokyo sneakers fit into the trend of understated sneakers that blend seamlessly into everyday wardrobes, especially with tailored trousers, skirts, and even office-appropriate looks.

7. Isabel Marant Wedge Sneaker

Then, there are the Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, which have returned like a fashion plot twist nobody saw coming. If you were around in the early 2010s, you remember how unavoidable they were. Beyoncé, Rihanna, and every fashion blogger under the sun owned a pair.

The hidden wedge gave height while pretending to be casual, and that contradiction was the whole appeal. The wedge sneaker also taps into the current appetite for bold throwbacks and fashion risks. It also reminds us of how cyclical trends are.