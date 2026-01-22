What Is the Best Site to Sell Bitcoin in Nigeria (2026)?

So the price is finally right and you decide it is time to sell your Bitcoin. You open your phone and then the dilemma starts. Where exactly do you sell it without stress? Binance P2P doesn’t work anymore in Nigeria and even if it did, the P2P marketplace is littered with scammers and fraudulent traders. You don’t want that. You want platforms that won’t lock your funds for hours, offer you bad rates or attempt to take an arm and a leg in transaction fees. You just want your money without drama.

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin adoption is widespread in Nigeria now. Everyday, people are curious about the most trusted platforms, and we’re sure you are too. That is where this piece comes in. This guide breaks down the best sites to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria right now, based on how they actually perform. If you want to know where other Nigerians like you are really out their Bitcoin in 2026, this is where you start.

Why Choosing the Right Platform Matters

The first step to selling your Bitcoin without issues is picking the right platform. While this article will give you a list of the best ones in Nigeria right now, its important you understand why taking your time to choose the platform in the first place matters. Here are common problems people like you face: Poor exchange rates. Hours or days of waiting for payment confirmations. Dealing with fake buyers on P2P platforms. Hidden fees that garnish your cashout amount The best Bitcoin selling platforms make sure that your cashout flow is fast, secure and fair. The idea is to get your own money to your bank account without begging for it.

Top 7 Sites to Sell Bitcoin in Nigeria in 2026

Breet Prestmit Bybit Cubex Luno Quidax YellowCard

1. Breet: Best Site to Sell BTC in Nigeria

In 2026, Breet is the best site to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria . It is an OTC type exchange that just focuses on making selling crypto fast, simply and reliably. It is available over the web and as a mobile app, consistently ranks as one of the top crypto apps in Nigeria and has a rating of 4.6+ on playstore. It has over 250,000 users as at the time of writing and has become really popular in the past few years. It currently offers its services to users in Nigeria and Ghana.

Breet is built specifically for African crypto traders who want a straightforward conversion from crypto like Bitcoin to Naira without the hassles of P2P. You simply send your Bitcoin to your Breet wallet and the system automatically converts it to Naira at competitive, transparent rates. Then the Naira hits your bank account in minutes. Pros Fast Payouts: Transactions often settle in under 287 seconds.

Operates as a crypto OTC trading platform . No P2P negotiations or buyer chasing

Simple bank withdrawals: Once converted, funds land directly in your Nigerian bank account.

Active customer support

Simple user interface

Hold Crypto in US Dollars

2. Prestmit:

Prestmit is another site for selling Bitcoin popular in Nigeria. Unlike P2P marketplaces, It lets you convert Bitcoin to Naira and receive bank payment quickly through their auto-conversion model. Pros User friendly Interface Cons Coin offerings are not as wide as top centralised exchanges.

Exchange availability can dip during high traffic periods.

Limited advanced trading features compared to large global exchanges like Binance.

3. Bybit P2P:

Bybit is a global exchange that also runs a P2P marketplace where you can sell Bitcoin for Naira. It has a very large user base within and outside Africa and deep liquidity, which often results in decent rate offers. Pros Large pool of P2P traders.

Ability to haggle rates with buyers. Cons The P2P flow can get complex for beginners.

No automatic bank payouts.

The speed of the transaction is entirely dependent on the trader.

4. Cubex:

Cubex is another solid site for selling Bitcoin in Nigeria. It was launched in 2020 and has since gathered some recognition and respect in the space. It also facilitates selling Bitcoin and getting Naira directly into users’ Nigerian bank accounts. It’s great for Nigerians as it focuses more on local payouts. Pros Fast Naira bank settlement Cons Smaller user base than bigger exchanges

Smaller liquidity compared to bigger exchanges

Rates vary frequently

5. Luno:

Luno is a very popular regulated exchange that supports Nigerians selling Bitcoin. Asides Bitcoin, it offers support for a very wide range of cryptocurrencies from different blockchain networks. It is compliant and is a strong option if you prefer regulated platforms. Pros No risks associated with P2P

Well established and regulated Cons Slower payouts during high traffic

Limited coin support compared to global platforms

6. Quidax:

Quidax is another crypto exchange in Nigeria that lets you sell Bitcoin directly for Naira. It’s the first SEC-licensed local exchange in Nigeria and is built mainly for the Nigerians who want an easy way to move funds between crypto and their bank account. It is great for small to moderate sized transactions. Pros Direct Naira withdrawals

Regulatory compliance

Simple interface Cons Lower liquidity

Limited number of supported cryptocurrencies

7. YellowCard:

Yellow Card is an Africa-focused crypto platform that allows users to sell Bitcoin and get paid in Naira. It operates across several African countries and is clearly designed with beginners in mind rather than active traders. If ease of use is your priority, it works. If you care about tight rates and advanced features, it can feel restrictive. Pros Straightforward bank transfer payouts

Easy onboarding and verification process

Well-designed mobile app

Cons Fees are higher than most OTC-style platforms

Very limited trading and advanced features

What Makes a Good Bitcoin Selling Site in Nigeria

Now, just don’t take my word for it, if you want to do the research, here are the most important features a good Bitcoin selling site in Nigeria should have. If any of these are missing, it should trigger immediate red flags. Fast Payments: No one wants to wait hours for money to hit their bank account. Fair Exchange Rates: Even a small rate difference can cost you thousands of Naira on large transactions. Security: Escrow systems, verified buyers, and platform protections are essential. Ease of Use: If the interface confuses you, mistakes can easily happen. Support: Responsive customer service is really important, especially when dealing with money.

Conclusion On Selling Bitcoin in Nigeria

