ONEDOSH Raises $3M Pre-Seed to Build the Global Stablecoin Payment Rails

OneDosh has closed a $3M pre-seed to build the stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure the global economy has been waiting for.

Money should move without borders. It doesn’t, yet.

OneDosh wasn’t built from theory. It was built from friction, blocked cards, frozen accounts, slow cross-border transfers, and currency constraints experienced firsthand by the founding team while living and traveling globally. The conclusion was clear: the problem isn’t demand. It’s infrastructure.

Today, OneDosh is live in the United States and Nigeria, two of the most active remittance and stablecoin corridors in the world.

Users can move money from the U.S. to Nigeria, store value in stablecoins, and spend globally using stablecoin-powered cards on Apple Pay and Google Pay, anywhere Visa is accepted.

But this is just the beginning.