William Uchemba finally shares pictures of his daughter, reveals why he didn't show it for a year

He wrote, "At age 17 years it was laid in my spirit that my first child will be a girl and I would name her Chikammara which means (god knows more than me). I didn’t understand why until I was led to read Jeremiah 29:11 which says “ for I know the plans I have for you,” declares the lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future“ Certain instructions were given on how to raise her and one of it was I should not reveal her face until she turns 1 (reasons I still don’t know until now) and, in much as I really wanted to share her picture, I had to obey. Today 8th of February my first fruit turns one and I am happy to share all the wonderful moments we’ve shared with her in this past year."