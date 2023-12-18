ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why I dropped out of medical school in my final year - Peruzzi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He could not tell his father when he dropped out.

Medical school became too overwhelming for Peruzzi so he dropped out [instagram/Peruzzi_Vibes]
Medical school became too overwhelming for Peruzzi so he dropped out [instagram/Peruzzi_Vibes]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Zero Conditions Podcast, the artiste explained how mentally drained he was while studying Medicine and Surgery in Ukraine. He stressed that he was simply done with the course and could go no further, adding that he wanted to follow his passion in music.

"I got tired for real, for real. I never felt like that in my life. I was done, like everything about me, in my head I was done with medicine. And that was when I was about to start my final year so it was a lot. I had written my first MD already at the time. It wasn't about how long I had left at the time, it was about me not wanting to do anything again. I didn't want to do it anymore," said Peruzzi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peruzzi studied at the Odessa National University in Ukraine up until his fifth year, and at that point the burden of Medical School began to overwhelm him leading to his to return to Nigeria. He was able to confide in his mother about how he had been feeling in school and why he wanted to return, and she gave him one condition for his return.

He continued; "I really got tired, my entire being was tired so I left on the first of January and I didn't even have my passport, I had lost it. So I went to the embassy and they have me a travel letter because I needed to leave that urgently. When I got back the only person I told was my mum. I was able to explain how bad I was feeling and she said I should make sure to come back with my school result and everything from the first year to show that I was in school so I did."

Upon his return to Nigeria, he could not tell his father why he was home and his mother had not told him either. Peruzzi then told the hosts of the podcasts that members of his father's church at the time started to whisper among themselves that he had dropped out, because he was home during a non-holiday period.

Despite dropping out of school, the singer seems to harbour no regrets about his decision.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I dropped out of medical school in my final year - Peruzzi

Why I dropped out of medical school in my final year - Peruzzi

Justin Bieber extends record as the top act on Spotify's Billionaires Club

Justin Bieber extends record as the top act on Spotify's Billionaires Club

The 9 best Netflix documentaries released this year

The 9 best Netflix documentaries released this year

Harrysong ask Nigerians to help plead with KCEE to release his royalties

Harrysong ask Nigerians to help plead with KCEE to release his royalties

Here are the top 7 Nollywood moments of 2023

Here are the top 7 Nollywood moments of 2023

Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumor, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumor, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

Zikky Alloy's directorial debut 'Feud' out now on YouTube LunaTVNG

Zikky Alloy's directorial debut 'Feud' out now on YouTube LunaTVNG

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season

6 reasons you won't be missing Palmwine Music Festival 6 this season

Pulse Sports

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid pledges to donate ₦100 million to children in honour of his late mother [Instagram/Wizkid]

Wizkid pledges to donate ₦100 million to children in honour of his late mother

Naira Marley attests that Iyabo Ojo's statements had repeatedly bee brought to his attention by people. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Naira Marley accuses Iyabo Ojo of libel, demands ₦500 million for damages

Cardi B and Offset admittedly had a rocky relationship, but hey always came thorough for each other during celebrations

Cardi B confirms split from husband Offset after 6 years of marriage

Rema and 6 Influential celebrities of this year

The 7 most influential Nigerian celebrities of 2023