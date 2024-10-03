From support to backlash: Why celebrities should keep political opinions private

Yes, celebrities and influencers are citizens and political policies affect them, but they must also understand that they are not regular people. There are certain topics that are usually best avoided for the sake of their image and reception and politics is often one of them.

Celebrities wield significant influence over public opinion. Recognising this power means understanding the responsibility that comes with it, including the potential consequences of their statements. A celebrity's entire brand and daily bread are dictated by how the public perceives them.

The recent backlash faced by Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of public political commentary and the fickle nature of public opinion. The fine line between love and hate is very thin and all it takes is one thing to make the public switch up on you in the blink of an eye, and let's not forget about cancel culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not once or twice, celebrities have been slammed for picking a side when it comes to politics, especially when their choice is not the popular one.

The first instance is Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, who opened up about her political choice in 2023, endorsing President Tinubu as her choice, and things have not remained the same for her. Since she attested that Tinubu told her about his plans for the nation, she has faced backlash upon backlash at every corner on these social media streets. It got so bad that in June 2024, she broke down in tears after facing backlash for doubling down on her support for Tinubu.

Pulse Nigeria

Remember that she is a filmmaker and her entire livelihood depends on her viewership and ratings, so if she gets cancelled for her political stance, who would watch her movies? How would she feed? Getting cancelled can also lead to a decline in work opportunities and public support. It can lead to significant financial losses, impacting her income and lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also have Seyi Law, who had publicly supported Tinubu, who was elected President of Nigeria in the 2023 elections. This drew criticism from many people on social media, and beyond criticisms, threats!!! In May 2023, the comedian shared a highly offensive message a troll sent to his wife due to his political affiliation, threatening to kill their daughter. Threatening anyone is wrong, beyond a doubt, and the celebrity status makes it easy to hate on them.

Pulse Nigeria

Let's not forget Eniola Badmus, another actress who is still facing the sting of sharing her political views in 2023. Just yesterday, October 1, 2024, she was dragged for wishing everyone a happy Independence Day, which led to a heated exchange of words in her comment section. All this because she publicly picked a side.

Recently, on September 13, 2024, Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson also came under fire on social media over a viral video of her at a political rally, encouraging the masses to vote for a candidate. This action did not go over people's heads, and the love she usually received from Nigerians switched in an instant that day, why? Because she picked a side.

ADVERTISEMENT

By staying neutral in public and keeping their political preferences private, celebrities can even create a space for open dialogue among their fans, encouraging discussions that include multiple perspectives without the weight of celebrity influence. They can also protect themselves and not leave themselves open to the repercussions of publicly endorsing politicians.