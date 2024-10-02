Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

On September 28, 2024, Osiberu posted on X, "My to-do list is mad long but what have I been doing all day? Social media dopamine scrolling. In T-pain’s economy?! Wonderful!"

However, her lighthearted post was received with disdain, and an X user named Orji dug out an old post of hers from 2022 during the presidential campaign season, where she stated that Peter Obi was not a wealth multiplier.

Her post read, "I like the idea of someone who is frugal and has integrity running Nigeria but after hearing Peter Obi speak, I fear he's the guy to trust with your money but not to multiply your wealth and Nigeria needs the latter. We need a big thinker to dig us out of this economic hole."

Orji reacted to the post and tagged her a tribal bigot, "Were you not the same tribal bigot who said during the election that, he’s good at multiplying wealth, while Peter Obi isn’t? How come you’re now calling him 'T-pain?' I detest folks like you with every fiber of my being. This was you during the 2023 presidential election buildup."

The filmmaker retorted, "This is part of the critical thinking problem I was talking about yesterday. You idiots combed through my entire timeline and couldn’t find a tweet supporting the current administration but you found a tweet that isn’t in support of your messiah and I’m a bigot?! You’re idiots!"

Osiberu's response led to a series of scathing posts directed at her and a back-and-forth between her and Obi supporters.

She then wrote, "You guys have been going wild since yesterday on this one tweet. I made a whole film critiquing APC’s political ideology and structure for which I was targeted and sued to court! I did not believe in Peter Obi either, which is my right and doesn’t make me a tribal bigot!"