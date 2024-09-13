ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is now trending on X because of the video.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie gets dragged on social media [Instagram/vincentokonkwo]
Mercy Johnson-Okojie gets dragged on social media [Instagram/vincentokonkwo]

In the video circulating across social media on September 13, 2024, the actress was seen standing on a campaign vehicle, urging a crowd at Ward 6, Irruekpen, Esan West LGA, to vote for the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The video, which did not sit well with many Nigerians, was met with disapproval and disdain. X users expressed their outrage over her support for the ruling party, and within time, the actress became a trending discussion on the platform.

An outraged X user called her out, saying, "Mercy Johnson is using her fame to drag many people to vote for APC Next week, she will come and tell us eggs are now costly," and another comment read, "People are just defending their source of income. No single love for the country."

Another person slammed her, saying, "Mercy Johnson that acts foolish characters, in foolish movies, with foolish storyline, dumb script, and useless soundtrack, that will numb your IQ; she’s using power of fame to manipulate the locals. Anything for the money."

"She don dey give promise on their behalf now oo , Later in the future if they drag her she go say nah bully," another outraged X user posted.

"That video by Mercy Johnson will make you understand that, politicians no really send us. As long as they and their family are not experiencing any form of hardship, they will keep pushing the agenda that they are the best candidate we can ever have. Shey b na two cups of rice and 5k them share that year? Now na bread them dey fling on top water. Las las everybody go dey alright," said another user.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

