Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video

In the video circulating across social media on September 13, 2024, the actress was seen standing on a campaign vehicle, urging a crowd at Ward 6, Irruekpen, Esan West LGA, to vote for the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The video, which did not sit well with many Nigerians, was met with disapproval and disdain. X users expressed their outrage over her support for the ruling party, and within time, the actress became a trending discussion on the platform.

An outraged X user called her out, saying, "Mercy Johnson is using her fame to drag many people to vote for APC Next week, she will come and tell us eggs are now costly," and another comment read, "People are just defending their source of income. No single love for the country."

Another person slammed her, saying, "Mercy Johnson that acts foolish characters, in foolish movies, with foolish storyline, dumb script, and useless soundtrack, that will numb your IQ; she’s using power of fame to manipulate the locals. Anything for the money."

"She don dey give promise on their behalf now oo , Later in the future if they drag her she go say nah bully," another outraged X user posted.

