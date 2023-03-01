Here's how Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Bola Tinubu's presidential election win

Tinubu's victory in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election has elicited a range of reactions from celebrities across the country. Here are some standout responses:

Joke Silva

The veteran actress took to Instagram to congratulate Tinubu on his victory and to wish the nation good luck with the newly-elected president, saying, “Congratulations!!! Congratulations Nigeria. We live in a country where we’re able to vote. Despite the myriad challenges we faced, we have a new President. Love & good wishes to everyone & their families. May we reap the benefits of socioeconomic growth, good governance, justice & peace (Madam Yemisi Kuti)."

Seyi Law

The comedian congratulated Tinubu on his win, but expressed his apology to fans he may have offended in the course of campaigning for the Tinubu.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I apologise to those offended by my support, and I seriously condemn all the violence across the country. I have mixed feelings not for my candidate's winning, but your genuine angers. However, I pray Nigeria and Nigerians' lives get better."

Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress who has been an avid supporter of the Labour Party's Peter Obi, has continued to show her support to him despite his loss. Ojo shared a post on Instagram commending Obi and called him a great man.

In her words, “Stand & re stan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you're a great man. I'm so proud & so happy that i stood on the right path & i will forever stand on the right path.”

Desmond Elliot

In a video posted on Instagram, Nigerian actor and lawmaker Desmond Elliot congratulated Tinubu on his win. The actor was seen jubilating as his party’s presidential candidate was declared the winner of the elections.

Eniola Badmus

Eniola Badmus, a fervent follower of Tinubu, posted a beautiful photo of herself with the incoming president and referred to him as her father.

In conclusion, the reactions of celebrities to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential election victory reflect the diverse opinions and concerns of Nigerians across the country. While some are optimistic about the future, others are calling for greater accountability and reform in government.