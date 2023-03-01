ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Bola Tinubu's presidential election win

Babatunde Lawal

INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the former Lagos governor as the winner of the February 25 election at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the 2023 presidential election after four days of compiling the results of the just concluded presidential elections.

Tinubu's victory in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election has elicited a range of reactions from celebrities across the country. Here are some standout responses:

The veteran actress took to Instagram to congratulate Tinubu on his victory and to wish the nation good luck with the newly-elected president, saying, “Congratulations!!! Congratulations Nigeria. We live in a country where we’re able to vote. Despite the myriad challenges we faced, we have a new President. Love & good wishes to everyone & their families. May we reap the benefits of socioeconomic growth, good governance, justice & peace (Madam Yemisi Kuti)."

The comedian congratulated Tinubu on his win, but expressed his apology to fans he may have offended in the course of campaigning for the Tinubu.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I apologise to those offended by my support, and I seriously condemn all the violence across the country. I have mixed feelings not for my candidate's winning, but your genuine angers. However, I pray Nigeria and Nigerians' lives get better."

The Nollywood actress who has been an avid supporter of the Labour Party's Peter Obi, has continued to show her support to him despite his loss. Ojo shared a post on Instagram commending Obi and called him a great man.

In her words, “Stand & re stan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you're a great man. I'm so proud & so happy that i stood on the right path & i will forever stand on the right path.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Nigerian actor and lawmaker Desmond Elliot congratulated Tinubu on his win. The actor was seen jubilating as his party’s presidential candidate was declared the winner of the elections.

Eniola Badmus, a fervent follower of Tinubu, posted a beautiful photo of herself with the incoming president and referred to him as her father.

In conclusion, the reactions of celebrities to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential election victory reflect the diverse opinions and concerns of Nigerians across the country. While some are optimistic about the future, others are calling for greater accountability and reform in government.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that the new government will need to work hard to address the critical issues facing the nation and deliver on its promises to the people.

