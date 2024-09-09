ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He reminisces their warm friendship.

Charly Boy and Sound Sultan [Instagram/Areafada]
Charly Boy and Sound Sultan [Instagram/Areafada]

Taking to Instagram on September 8, 2024, he took to Instagram to honour the memory of his late friend. He posted an old picture of them both and reflected on their deep and enduring friendship.

Charly Boy wrote, "I remember my very warm friendship with one of the greats, Sound Sultan. RIP."

A comment read, "RIP Mr Sound Sultan, really love 💖 you that year, when i and Captain ADEBAYO DOSUNMU came to your house, continue to rest in Peace brother. May God Almighty keep your children and wife safe."

Sound Sultan died following a hard-fought battle with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system. He was 44 years old at the time.

The news of his passing came as a rude shock to Nigerians at the time and tears flowed when he was laid to rest according to an Islamic injunction at the Marlboro Muslim cemetery in New Jersey on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

According to Sound Sultan's brother, Baba Dee, the singer received the best treatment for his illness before he died.

"It was always God. When he was sick, we didn't go asking anybody for anything. Everything took care of itself. He had the best treatment. He died in one of the best hospitals for the kind of disease he was facing at the time. It doesn't get better than that," Baba Dee revealed to Teju Babyface during an interview.

