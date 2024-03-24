ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease

Nurudeen Shotayo

Recently, Muonagor appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance for a scheduled kidney transplant in India.

Amaechi Muonagor [Leadership News]
Amaechi Muonagor [Leadership News]

The actor, famous for his comical roles on screen, passed away after a protracted battle with a kidney disease.

The tragic news of Mounagor's death was confirmed by a family source on the evening of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Details soon....

Nurudeen Shotayo

