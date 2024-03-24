Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease
Recently, Muonagor appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance for a scheduled kidney transplant in India.
The actor, famous for his comical roles on screen, passed away after a protracted battle with a kidney disease.
The tragic news of Mounagor's death was confirmed by a family source on the evening of Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Details soon....
