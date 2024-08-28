RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

VeryDarkMan begs Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He pleads with Davido to give Krane a second chance.

Veery Dark Man begs Davido to release Dammy Krane [Facebook/Gistnaija]
Veery Dark Man begs Davido to release Dammy Krane [Facebook/Gistnaija]

VDM disclosed this on August 28, 2024, via an Instagram post, which has since garnered significant attention from Nigerians.

"David Adeleke, Davido you be my brother, you be my guy and one thing I know about you is that you're a jolly good fellow and you're not an oppressor. I know you have been pushed to the wall but you aren't an oppressor," he began.

In his post, VDM described an encounter at a police station where he allegedly witnessed Dammy Krane in custody. According to VDM, he was visiting the station to thank police officers who had assisted him in his work. During his visit, he encountered a man who claimed to have seen a celebrity with dreadlocks in a cell.

He continued, "After I got there, I told the policemen that I wanted to see one of the people in the cell. Only for the guy to come out and I saw it was Dammy Krane. First of all, he wasn't someone I wanted to see because he always insults me every time."

VDM recounted a conversation with Krane, who purportedly stated that Davido was responsible for his arrest.

"I asked him why he was in prison and he told me that it was Davido who put him there. I told him, ' Why won't he? You constantly attack him and his family unprovoked and without proof. You started off by saying that he owed you money and changed his name from OBO to OB owe, without proof," he explained.

He then begged Davido to kindly release Dami Krane, despite their rather turbulent relationship over the past few years.

"I want to take money to him for food but now I want to beg David, you be my brother you're not an oppressor. I know you have influence but you cannot use your influence to keep him there. I want to beg you, this is not who you are, this is not your personality.. abeg! Give this guy a second chance." VDM concluded.

Krane's arrest merely weeks after he announced that Davido was to be held responsible if anything happened to him. He alleged that he was being "arrested & oppressed for seeking justice" and accused Davido of trying to frame him with false allegations to protect his own interests.

