If anything happens to me, hold Davido responsible - Dammy Krane

On August 21, 2023, the singer cried out in a series of posts on X, asserting that Davido should be held responsible if anything happened to him and alleged that he used the police to falsely arrest him.

"If anything happens to me @davido should be held responsible," Krane wrote, "oppressor @davido has paid them to arrest me. they wrote a petition lying that i am into flutterwave & crypto scam just to arrest me. this is how they keep using bad cops to spoil the name of the police."

The singer likened his oppression to the case of the late artist Mohbad, suggesting that justice should not require tragedy.

He wrote, "That’s what happened to Mohbad; he didn’t have to die before people sought justice. nigeria, please don’t fail me. Disclaimer: to the humans viewing/observing, any negative comments are from @davido’s delusional fans/family."

"If @davido is allowed to bully & oppress me, people will suffer because it would be power to the oppressors. But if the right thing is done, oppressors will learn," he wrote in another post.

