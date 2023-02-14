Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

He posted adorable pictures of them together and captioned them with a long, heartfelt message.

The OAP noted that words can’t describe the love he feels for his children as a father.

He also wrote that his children, whom he tagged as "darling pearls," are the true essence of his life, the lights that shine in his darkness.

Do2dtun noted that there are no heights he won’t reach to hold their hands, and no depths he won’t explore to show them how much he loves them.

Read the full letter:

“LETTER TO MY GIRLS

“Finding the best words in the world To describe my eternal love for my baby girls But none best suite this deep-seated affection. I’ve searched through Homer’s best poems – for a phrase, thought or nuance Still looking through Shakespeare’s timeless collection of plays, poems pun and rhymes Neither can there be found strings of word That can fill in the most genuine love of a fatherly love for these two adorable jewels. Feeling teary right now, lol.

Priceless, they costlier than diamonds, gold and platinum all combined. Thank you my darling pearls, you are the true light that shines in my darkness —- you guys are the essence of life, family and warmth It is because of you both that I am called a proud father. And I thank God for making this so possible. There is no distance that can separate you Because in every single breathe I take, I hear your sweet voices in my ears. Innocence dignified, beauty extraordinaire, intelligent and talented —- a token of being a Kayode.

There is no heights that I won’t reach to hold your hands. There are no depths I wouldn’t explore just to show how much I love you guys. To share in your laughters and read you a bed time story. In your innocent smiles, a sun of solace rises after the darkest nights. Thinking of you both, I find strength in my lowest state. You are both the constant rhythm of my heart, my blood runs in your veins.

My friends, my ace and awesome gifts from on high. You are the perfect ones in my heart, my true valentine gifts from on high. Thank you both for the joys that you bring and ever brought me. Ko easy fun Daddy sugbon Daddy has a Daddy (God) who takes care of him for you. Happy Valentine to my nuggets."

Do2dtun's issues with wife

On December 16, last year, Omotayo, the wife of the on-air personality, filed for separation from Cool FM’s host over allegations of forced abortion, domestic violence, and emotional abuse.

According to Punch's report, sometime in November 2021, Omotayo started a divorce proceeding before Justice A.I. Akobi over alleged "unending reckless emotional abuse, forced abortion, and vicious domestic violence" by Do2dtun.