Michael B. Jordan and Paul Anderson Win Big: Full List of 98th Oscar Winners

One Battle After Another dominated the 98th Academy Awards with six wins, including Best Picture, while Sinners, Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters also had strong nights at the Dolby Theatre.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was the dominant film at the 98th Academy Awards, held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The film, described as an ironic look at nativism and activism, took home six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teyana Taylor hugging Paul Thomas Anderson as he accepted the Oscar for Best Picture.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/2LO8EZqZIM pic.twitter.com/z1N2fJr116 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2026

Ryan Coogler's Sinners made history going into the night as the most nominated film in Oscar history with 16 nominations, ultimately walking away with four awards. Among them was Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, whose win was far from certain.

Jordan had faced stiff competition from Timothée Chalamet, who had picked up early momentum after winning at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, before Jordan shifted the tide with an upset at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Actor Winner, Michael B. Jordan

Advertisement

Advertisement

The theme of the night was first-time winners. Seven of the eight major categories went to first-time Oscar recipients, including Anderson himself, who had gone 30 years in his career without winning a single Academy Award.

Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while veteran character actress Amy Madigan took home Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

JUST IN: Jessie Buckley accepts Best Actress Oscar for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in HAMNET. #Oscars 🎬🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/2W8mf6Us8D — Ian Speed (@IanSpeedHQ) March 16, 2026

The one exception to the first-timer trend was Sean Penn, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Battle After Another, making him only the fourth male actor to win three acting Oscars, joining Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, and Walter Brennan. Penn did not attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the Best Picture winner, left empty-handed despite his nomination for Best Actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full List of Winners:

Best picture WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best actress WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet



Best actor WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best supporting actress WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons



Best supporting actor WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another Best director WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another



Best animated feature WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters



Best international feature WINNER: Sentimental Value Best documentary feature WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin Best original screenplay WINNER: Sinners - Ryan Coogler Best adapted screenplay WINNER: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson Best original song WINNER: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park) Best original score WINNER: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best cinematography WINNER: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best film editing WINNER: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen Best sound WINNER: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta Best visual effects WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett Best production design WINNER: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau Best casting WINNER: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis Best make-up and hairstyling WINNER: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey Best costume design WINNER: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley Best animated short WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls Best live action short WINNER (TIED): The Singers

WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best documentary short WINNER: All the Empty Rooms