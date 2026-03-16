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Michael B. Jordan and Paul Anderson Win Big: Full List of 98th Oscar Winners

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:49 - 16 March 2026
One Battle After Another dominated the 98th Academy Awards with six wins, including Best Picture, while Sinners, Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters also had strong nights at the Dolby Theatre.
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Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was the dominant film at the 98th Academy Awards, held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The film, described as an ironic look at nativism and activism, took home six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

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Ryan Coogler's Sinners made history going into the night as the most nominated film in Oscar history with 16 nominations, ultimately walking away with four awards. Among them was Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, whose win was far from certain.

Jordan had faced stiff competition from Timothée Chalamet, who had picked up early momentum after winning at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, before Jordan shifted the tide with an upset at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Actor Winner, Michael B. Jordan
Best Actor Winner, Michael B. Jordan
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The theme of the night was first-time winners. Seven of the eight major categories went to first-time Oscar recipients, including Anderson himself, who had gone 30 years in his career without winning a single Academy Award.

Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while veteran character actress Amy Madigan took home Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

The one exception to the first-timer trend was Sean Penn, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Battle After Another, making him only the fourth male actor to win three acting Oscars, joining Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, and Walter Brennan. Penn did not attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the Best Picture winner, left empty-handed despite his nomination for Best Actor.

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Full List of Winners:

Best picture

  • WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best actress

  • WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Best actor

  • WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best supporting actress

  • WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best supporting actor

  • WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Best director

  • WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Best animated feature

  • WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Best international feature

  • WINNER: Sentimental Value

Best documentary feature

  • WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best original screenplay

  • WINNER: Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

  • WINNER: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Best original song

  • WINNER: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Best original score

  • WINNER: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best cinematography

  • WINNER: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw


Best film editing

  • WINNER: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

Best sound

  • WINNER: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Best visual effects

  • WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best production design

  • WINNER: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Best casting

  • WINNER: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • WINNER: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Best costume design

  • WINNER: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Best animated short

  • WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best live action short

  • WINNER (TIED): The Singers

  • WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva


Best documentary short

  • WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

Read Next: Uzor Arukwe Shares How He Cautiously Approached his Intimate Scenes with BamBam

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