Tinubu Directs Renewed Hope Ambassadors to Distribute Rice to Fasting Nigerians

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the distribution of rice nationwide to support Nigerians observing Ramadan and Lent.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a political support group for President Bola Tinubu , have been instructed by the President to distribute rice across the country to Nigerians observing Ramadan and Lenten fasts.

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Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is also the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, shared this news in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, this effort is all about strengthening "national unity and showing compassion during a time that's deeply important spiritually for both Muslims and Christians."

Governor Uzodinma added that this move really shows the President's dedication to unity and caring for others.

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“Ramadan and Lent are seasons that remind us of sacrifice, charity, and care for one another.

With this distribution, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors are working to make sure families all over Nigeria feel the warmth of togetherness during this special time.

“Under the directive, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will coordinate the distribution through their nationwide grassroots network to ensure that families across Nigeria benefit from the intervention during this holy season when both Muslims and Christians are fasting,” the statement said.

This isn't the first time this has happened; a similar effort was made last Christmas when rice was handed out to help people celebrate the festive season. It really showed how dedicated the current government is to supporting its people during important religious and cultural events.

The gifts will be given to both Christian and Muslim communities, underlining the President's strong commitment to bringing everyone together and embracing everyone.

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President Tinubu Orders Nationwide Distribution of Rice

In a press release shared on social media by the Presidency's handle, the initiative reflects the Tinubu administration's commitment to stand with Nigerians during this religious and cultural season and its desire to foster national unity.

However, some Nigerians haven't taken to this initiative favourably, as they consider it yet another move by the government that has consistently used the distribution of rice as the solution to every problem confronting the masses.

“God Will Bless You, Tinubu. I Will Vote For You. My Children And Family Will Vote For You.” ~ Woman Says After Seyi Tinubu And The City Boy Movement Distributed Some Empowerment Items During His Visit To Imo.. pic.twitter.com/18gUJNSSen — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) March 14, 2026

Since the start of the 2026 Ramadan season, Tinubu's support groups have distributed food packages to muslims across the country. The City Boy Movement, organised by the President's son, Seyi Tinubu, recently held an empowering program in Imo State, where it distributed Deep Freezers, Generators, Sewing Machines, and other equipment to support small businesses.

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