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Kebbi Government Withdraws Suspension of Teacher Who Rejected ‘One Bowl of Rice’ Ramadan Package
After a massive wave of public criticism, the Education Secretary of Dandi Local Government of Kebbu State has now reversed the initial three-month suspension handed to a classroom teacher, Mr. AbdulJalal Usman, over what the secretary described as an act of "negligence and defaulting to duty."
Readers will recall that Pulse Nigeria earlier reported the story of Usman's suspension after he shared a viral video on social media in which he rejected the one bowl of rice and one bowl of millet distributed by the government as part of its Ramadan palliative package. In the video, Usman rejected the package and accused the authorities of being insensitive to the plight of the masses.
The video would later earn Usman a three-month suspension without pay. The news of the suspension quickly went viral online and generated massive criticisms from observers who called it high-handed and a blatant abuse of power.
Following this wave of criticism, the suspension has now been lifted by the local government. In a letter addressed to Usman by the Dandi Local Government Secretary of Education, the suspension was lifted pending the outcome of the investigation surrounding the actions that led to his initial suspension.
"I refer to the letter above and hereby withdraw the 3-month suspension against you pending the outcome of the investigations surrounding your actions. You are, by the letter, directed to report to your duty post accordingly. Thank you," read the letter.
The suspension has drawn reactions online, with observers calling it the result of the citizens' willingness to exercise their rights to demand better governance and accountability from public office holders.
We won. https://t.co/baxZQBUZfL pic.twitter.com/q5V3C2kOiX— Mallam jabir (@Mallam_jabeer) March 14, 2026
With the issue already of public interest, observers will be keen to know the outcome of the investigations into Mr. Usman's actions. Public opinion is massively on the teacher's side, and any outcome that finds him guilty of the initial allegations would likely draw criticism as it would be deemed unfair and illegal.