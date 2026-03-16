Singer Chike Accuses Woman of $20,000 Fraud, Warns Public in Social Media Rant

Singer Chike has publicly accused a woman identified as Chioma Nneoma Ochibili of defrauding him of $20,000 in an alleged fake business deal, warning others in a late-night Twitter thread.

Nigerian singer Chike took to X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Monday, March 16, to publicly accuse a woman identified as Chioma Nneoma Ochibili of fraud. In a series of posts that ran through the night, the singer alleged that what he believed to be a legitimate business transaction turned out to be a scam, one he says cost him $20,000 and may have affected several other people.

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The posts, which included the woman's picture and full name, quickly gained traction online with people debating the details of the alleged fraud.

How It Started

The posts began at 12:14 AM with what many initially read as a cryptic message. "Chioma Nneoma Ochibili? So you are a thief?" he wrote, adding that she had told him she was running a business when, according to him, "her business is to survive on your money."

Chioma Nneoma Ochibili ? So you are a thief ? . That’s how they do . They will tell you they are doing certain business .



Her business is to survive on your money . — Chiké (@Officialchike) March 15, 2026

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He followed up by posting her picture with a similar caption, urging anyone who had given her money to ask for it back. He put the total amount allegedly lost across multiple people at $50,000, describing his own share as $20,000 and blaming himself for not spotting the scam earlier. About an hour later, he added, "OG will have a heart attack when he sees this in the morning", a remark we can interpret as a reference to others who contributed to the remaining amount.

If you know this girl . And she has your money😂. Ask her for it . Just try . If you on the pipeline to give her your money , run oooooo. Don’t do it 😂 pic.twitter.com/88lbuZCc8b — Chiké (@Officialchike) March 15, 2026

What He Says Happened

After hours of speculation from onlookers trying to piece together the full picture, Chike returned with a clearer explanation. "Do not get distracted. The focus is not about the amount of money," he wrote. "Whatever business Chioma sells to you is not the issue. The big issue here is that the business does not even exist, which then equates to fraud."

He added that his tweets were not about recovering the money, which he said he was already pursuing through other means, but about warning others who might be in a position to do business with her.

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She will lie to her entire family even at gunpoint. — Chiké (@Officialchike) March 15, 2026

A Pattern of Behaviour?

In a later edited post, Chike included a screenshot from someone who claimed to know Chioma personally, alleging that she had scammed her own friends, a former boyfriend, and even her current partner.

For context, it was a business transaction, but when the business does not even exist that becomes fraud. When you find out that this is Chioma’s modus operandi , it becomes worrisome. pic.twitter.com/rMJf25eQFQ — Chiké (@Officialchike) March 16, 2026

While many expressed sympathy and thanked Chike for the public warning, a significant portion of social media users pushed back, urging him to provide specific details about how the alleged scam was carried out.

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You still haven’t tell us what business she planned on selling to you or help you facilitate in all of this or are we to just take your word for it because you’re a celebrity or am I the one that can’t seems to find the tweet where you talked about what she actually did ? — St_Mark (@yunger4now) March 16, 2026

Give us full details of the transaction or let us hear her own side of the story



This one u deh talk half half be like parable



Which business gan gan u and chioma do

Cos that money 💴 is a lot — Mr Versatile (@AkposJim) March 16, 2026