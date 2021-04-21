RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ubi Franklin accuses 4th baby mama of preventing him from seeing his daughter

Odion Okonofua

Ubi says he hasn't been able to see his daughter for months.

Music mogul Ubi Franklin and his fourth baby mama Sandra Iheuwa

Pulse Nigeria

Music mogul Ubi Franklin has called out his fourth baby mama Sandra Iheuwa for preventing him from seeing his daughter.

Iheuwa and Ubi have a daughter, Ariel, together.

In a post shared via his Instagram page early Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the father of four accused Iheuwa of making it impossible for him to see his daughter.

"I have every right to put a call across to all the mothers of my kids to be sure they are fine and possible opportunity to see my kids. I cannot basically reach a 2year old without the assistance of her mum, and for months it has been impossible," he said.

He also went to shade Iheuwa after she dragged his alleged new girlfriend, Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee on Instagram.

"I have a right of association as a single person. Nobody has a right or have been given such leverage to harass anyone seen around me," he added.

Ubi Franklin [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]
Ubi Franklin

"I will urge everyone to respect my relationship decisions and avoid any negative discourse that does little to add positive energy for all involved.''

Ubi's post came barely 24 hours after Iheuwa and his alleged new girlfriend, Renee fought dirty on Instagram.

