Ubi Franklin's baby mama fights dirty with his American-based girlfriend on Instagram

Ubi is said to be dating Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee, a popular car dealer in the United States of America,

Renee had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to shade someone for trying to use her for clout and "trying so hard to destroy a man just because he rejected you."

"Why is it so hard for some people to take their 'L' s?😄😄😄😄😄😄🤣🤣🤣🤣 Trying to use me for clout... don't work😄 I am a Boss chic✍💯💯🤣🤷‍♀️ I drop what I don't like... and pick what I like... na 🔥 we hot😄 we nor kee person 😄🤷‍♀️ nor be me reject you oh🤷‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣 free me😄🙌," she wrote.

"As a lady, get use to minding your business... work hard as much as you can, stay beautiful... be productive and stay off negativity. Men will find something great in you.. if that is what you seek."

"But becoming a Devil and trying so hard to destroy a man just because he rejected you... only confirms why he did🤷‍♀️✍💯 If your heartbreak last more than 4months... u be winch😂🤣🤛 Take that L in peace and move on🙌🤛💯"

It didn't take long before Iheuwa replied Renee accusing her of creating fake accounts to say 'rubbish' about her children, cursed her by saying that she will be barren forever.

She went on to share screenshots of the fake Instagram account Renee allegedly used in bullying she and her children.