Tunde Kelani bags honorary doctorate degree

The degree is often awarded to people who have contributed noticeably to the society.

The filmmaker shared a photo of himself in a graduation gown via his Instagram page on Tuesday. In the post, Kelani appreciated the institution and everyone who has been a part of his journey.

"It is now on record that on the 12th day of the 12th month of the year 2022, I was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) by Lead City University, Ibadan, one of the leading universities in Nigeria,” he wrote.

Concluding his remark, the veteran wrote: “I hereby thank my family and friends. associates, supporters, collaborators, benefactors and professional colleagues for being part of my journey. Your love, support and encouragement over the past few decades have finally paid off. I am grateful. God bless you all. Dr. TK."

Kelani is a Nigerian filmmaker with a career spanning more than four decades. His interests are in producing movies and have deep roots in documentation, archiving, education, entertainment, and promotion of the culture.

Most of his movies, including 'Maami,' 'Saworoide', 'Oleku' follow this lines of interest. He is also known for enjoying literary adaptations.

Most recently, he directed 'Ayinla,' the biopic of the popular Apala musician, Ayinla Omo Wura, produced by Jade Osiberu.