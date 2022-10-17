Details: Goya Bright AKA Goya Menor has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his accolade which is an honorary degree in Business management. He also received the award for artist of the year from the organization Peace International which also made him an ambassador for Peace.
'Ameno Amapiano' crooner Goya Menor receives honorary doctorate degree
Goya Menor has been awarded an honorary doctorate in Business Management from the American University of Management.
"Three in one recognition. Ambassador of Peace, Honorary doctorate in business management, Ambassador of Peace international music artist of the year. Every day is a win, all Glory to God," Goya Menor captioned the post.
Goya Menor's global smash hit 'Ameno Amapiano' is a song that sheds light on cultism and its accompanying dangers. According to Goya Menor in an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the song was inspired by his experiences with cultism when he was a student at Ambrose Ali University, Edo State.
His award as the Ambassador for peace follows the anti-cultism message his song preaches and its global success.
