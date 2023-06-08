Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after 6-year marriage

After six years of marriage, the couple is now expecting their first child and the happy sister couldn't be happier.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress reposted Busayo's pregnancy video and photos, expressing her gratitude to God for this remarkable testimony.

She wrote about being in awe of God's faithfulness and eagerly anticipated sharing their story with the world.

"This testimony has me in awe of God. I can't wait to share it. The Lord has remembered me. The Lord has parted the Red Sea. The Lord has broken the wall of Jericho," Makinwa shared.

She continued, addressing her sister and brother-in-law, "Dear Caleb and Rose, 30 years after, the Lord has extended your lineage. Thank you Jesus. Thank you. This one that you have done God, I will shout off your goodness till eternity."

The news of Busayo's pregnancy has brought immense joy not only to the couple but also to their loved ones, including Makinwa, who eagerly anticipates her role as an aunt.

Busayo and Stian exchanged vows in 2017, and after six long years of waiting, their eagerly anticipated pregnancy has finally become a reality. This joyful news is indeed a miracle.