The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after 6-year marriage

Anna Ajayi

The media personality anticipates becoming an aunt soon.

Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after six years of marriage.
Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after six years of marriage.

Recommended articles

After six years of marriage, the couple is now expecting their first child and the happy sister couldn't be happier.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress reposted Busayo's pregnancy video and photos, expressing her gratitude to God for this remarkable testimony.

She wrote about being in awe of God's faithfulness and eagerly anticipated sharing their story with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This testimony has me in awe of God. I can't wait to share it. The Lord has remembered me. The Lord has parted the Red Sea. The Lord has broken the wall of Jericho," Makinwa shared.

Toke praises God over her sister's pregnancy [Instastory/TokeMakinwa]
Toke praises God over her sister's pregnancy [Instastory/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

She continued, addressing her sister and brother-in-law, "Dear Caleb and Rose, 30 years after, the Lord has extended your lineage. Thank you Jesus. Thank you. This one that you have done God, I will shout off your goodness till eternity."

Toke Makinwa's words to the joyful couple [Instastory/TokeMakinwa]
Toke Makinwa's words to the joyful couple [Instastory/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

The news of Busayo's pregnancy has brought immense joy not only to the couple but also to their loved ones, including Makinwa, who eagerly anticipates her role as an aunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Busayo and Stian exchanged vows in 2017, and after six long years of waiting, their eagerly anticipated pregnancy has finally become a reality. This joyful news is indeed a miracle.

Congratulations to Busayo and Stian on this beautiful blessing, and may their journey into parenthood be filled with love, joy, and abundant blessings.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BKuniquehair unveils new luxury hair collaboration with Rita Dominic

BKuniquehair unveils new luxury hair collaboration with Rita Dominic

Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after 6-year marriage

Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after 6-year marriage

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Naira Marley’s daughter brags about father’s wealth

Naira Marley’s daughter brags about father’s wealth

Hollantex & Diamond Platnumz tease their collab on Instagram

Hollantex & Diamond Platnumz tease their collab on Instagram

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of sixth child with Yoruba actress

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée