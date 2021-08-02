BBNaija 2021: Toke Makinwa reveals all-time favourite housemates

The new show set to see the seasoned media personality share her unhampered opinion on happenings from the ongoing 'Shine Your Eye' season will premiere on Tuesday August 3, 2021.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Makinwa recently opened up about her favourite housemates and what fans can anticipate from the new show in an exclusive interview.

What ex-BBNaija housemate did you connect with the most while they were in the house?

Bisola. Everyone in my household made me fall in love with her; they would use all their money to vote for her. My cook is her biggest fan and when she came out of the house, they actually met. Bisola was so kind to do that. I loved how real and funny she was; she was the life of the party. So Bisola is one of the ex-housemates I can’t really get over quickly.

Apart from her, I’d say CeeC because I think she was misjudged a lot. I remember that famous scene that went down when she fell out with Tobi, and everyone had something to say. I realized that the difference between her and most women who were speaking was the cameras, because we’ve all kind of been there, to be honest. We’ve all had moments when we’ve lost it.

I also felt like she had a bit of social anxiety, and when you come across people with social anxiety, you almost think they’re rude and snobbish but they’re not. It’s just because they’re awkward when they’re around a lot of people. It’s interesting to see how far she’s come and how much she’s grown into her own person - she was definitely someone I enjoyed.

I also enjoyed Tboss. I just loved the fact that she could say things like ‘the guys in this house are not on my level’; she was entertaining. Tacha was entertaining as well; I love people who own their personality.

What kind of BBNaija housemate would you be?

I don’t think I would ever go for the show but if I did, I think I’d be a sh*t stirrer. I’d definitely be in everyone’s business. I think I’d just be annoying because no one knows that side of me. I’d hide people’s stuff and instigate quarrels because that’s why we’re there. I’d just be messy to the core. I might get evicted in three weeks because there’d be fights every other night. I don’t think I’d have sex on camera though, because my mum’s watching and I don’t know if I could deal with that, but I definitely know I’d be a crazy housemate.

What can fans expect from you on BBN S6: The Buzz on Showmax?

I am unfiltered. This is almost like the unfiltered version of Big Brother where we bring weekly highlights so I’m looking forward to them messing up, I’m looking forward to them creating drama because that way my show gets even more interesting.

I’m looking forward to laughter, tears and the Saturday night parties, and to them misbehaving because that way we get a lot to talk about.

Are we getting a follow-up book?

My follow-up book has been ready; I’ve just been looking for the right time to release it. It was supposed to come before Covid, and then Covid happened and I wondered if it would be a good time to drop a book because I can’t go on a tour. The world opened up and then I started my movie career.

I know I’m going to drop it before the end of the year, but it will happen when no one sees it coming. This second book is about my life and work. I didn’t talk a lot about my work in the first book because I was still building, but I think I have enough recipes that I can share with people now.

What misconception about yourself would change if you could?

I don’t think I’ll change anything because I think what’s funny is when people get to know me, the first thing they say is, ‘Oh, I never knew you were this nice’ and I always think, ‘How do you judge a book by its cover?’, though we’re all guilty of it.