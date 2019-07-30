There are unconfirmed reports that former BBNaija runner up, TBoss has given birth to a baby in Abuja.

An Instagram user had taken to the social media platform to announce the news of the arrival of the baby. Well, TBoss went on to share that same message on her Instagram page on Monday, July 29, 2019.

It didn't end there, she went on to share another post on her Instagram stories which read; ''Oops Bursted." What do you guys think? Has she welcomed her baby or is this another rumour?

Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant.

Fans only got to find out about the pregnancy after photos from her visit to an Abuja based hospital got to social media.

A Facebook user had taken to her page to share photos of the reality TV star showing up at a popular diagnostic clinic in Abuja for an unknown reason. From the photos shared on Facebook, we would love for you guys to give your final verdict.

"Guess who I met at MEDICAID RADIO_DIAGNOSTIC CENTER @WUSE2 Today??? HEAVILY Pregnant Ex BBN CELEBRITY. HANTY is time u stop insulting ur followers n denying being pregnant. Wonder what's bad in celebrity being pregnant, dat u hv to deny it n insult pple. Forgetting dat as long as u remain in NAIJA we go see u somwia na. 😂😂😂 By d way, she looks way prettier in reality than on screen. Wishing her safe delivery," she wrote.

TBoss has been able to keep her personal life away from the spotlight since hitting stardom. However, a few weeks ago, she came out to debunk the rumours that she had a romantic relationship with music mogul, Ubi Franklin. According to her, they have never had an intimate affair as been speculated.