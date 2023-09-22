ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also commended the police for dispersing the hijackers with tear gas.

Reality TV star Tacha clears the air on what really led to the police intervention, attesting the online narrative blaming the police is not true. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Reality TV star Tacha clears the air on what really led to the police intervention, attesting the online narrative blaming the police is not true. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Instagram, the media personality criticised the hijackers for allegedly flipping the narrative regarding their dispersal by the police on the night of Thursday, September 21, 2023, using tear gas.

"We can all agree that every country has its issues and every country's police have its issues and Nigeria is not exempt. But what I will not agree with you people on is you trying to gaslight me and every other person on what happened yesterday night, trying to change the narrative", she began.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality star went on to scold them for diverting the cause of the gathering by flocking to the Lekki tollgate after the candlelight service, which did not hold at the tollgate. Tacha slammed the people responsible for not going straight to their houses after the event ended, noting that she would not accept the half-truth from them.

She angrily continued, "Let me ask y'all this, what was the reason everyone left their houses yesterday? For Mohbad's candlelight procession right? And where did it happen? At the park in VI. Now tell me how did people leave the park for Lekki tollgate? We can all agree that the organisers said 'You can all go home', we all saw when the event ended at 8 pm, you saw the celebrities, you saw everyone going but some people decided to pack themselves to Lekki tollgate."

Tacha went on to commend the Nigeria police for their swift action, stressing that they had actually pleaded with the protesters to leave the tollgate multiple times, to no avail. Then she continued to reprimand the defaulters for their actions.

In her words, "If you want to come out and protest no issue but we did not come out yesterday to protest. If you want to protest, pick a date get the date approved by the government then go out to protest. Stop changing the narrative. You people just want to bring up issues where there are no issues. Kudos to the Nigeria police because I have seen videos of the Nigerian police begging you all to go home but no you people refused."

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, mourners gathered at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island Lagos, to honour the life and legacy of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad. The singer sadly passed away at age 27 on September 12, 2023, and his death is currency under investigation by the police.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

On the Dance floor & Deck: DJ Tema takes us on a journey of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro house

On the Dance floor & Deck: DJ Tema takes us on a journey of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro house

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their kids in the US

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their kids in the US

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels wants everyone to know that her marriage to Ned Nwoko is going great. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death