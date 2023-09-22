BREAKING: Police speaks on teargas incident during MohBad's candlelight procession

Pulse reported that the police had tear-gassed mourners and fans during the event, which took place around Lekki and culminated at Muri Okunola Park. Notable musicians, including Davido, Xlatan, and Falz, graced the event with special performances and heartfelt admonitions.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the tear-gassing incident occurred due to a violation of the agreed procession terms.

According to Hundeyin, an agreement was made between the police and the procession organisers, stipulating that the event would conclude at 8 pm and end at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island. Furthermore, it was made clear that the Lekki Toll Gate area would be off-limits due to its crucial role in traffic flow along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

However, after the procession successfully concluded at Muri Okunola Park, some individuals defied the agreement and gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate, this led to a complete blockage of traffic on the busy expressway.

Efforts to persuade the crowd to disperse peacefully were met with resistance, prompting the police to use tear gas as a last resort to ensure public safety. Hundeyin emphasised that no live ammunition was fired, and the police employed crowd management best practices to engage with the unruly crowd, resulting in no casualties or injuries.

The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers, stating that anyone found disturbing the peace would face legal consequences.

The Lagos State Police Command also expressed gratitude to the procession organisers for cooperating with the police and assured all supporters of #justiceforMohbad and Lagosians of their commitment to prioritise safety and security.

