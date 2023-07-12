Sound Sultan's wife pens heartfelt message to late husband

The Nigerian singer passed away on July 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

Two years later his family, friends, and fans have taken to social media to honour his memory on the second anniversary of his death.

His wife posted a video of the star on Instagram in his natural element, smiling, singing, and dancing as he loved to do, with a touching caption.

Fasisi, in her caption, began saying, "Today, I choose to celebrate you. Today, I choose to honour yourlegacy. I choose to remember you in a good way. Omo iseyin, the one that loves his culture so much. My tall dark-skinned Iseyin man."

Going further, she spoke about their children, Zara, Mayowa, and Bidemi Fasasi, stating how they still talk about their father as though he were still there.

She said, '''Aboo' is the fond name you called me. Our three beautiful babies miss you so much, they still remember everything about you, and it’s funny how they talk about you like you're still here. Your siblings have been very supportive, and they try their best to not let us feel your absence in our lives; they also miss you every day."

Her detailed caption highlighted the singer's impact on people and the industry.

In her words, "Your legacy is still speaking for you, and I'm super proud and happy to have been part of your life. The kids and I miss you every day, Lanre. May Allah continue to bless you and give you ajanafidausi and may you continue to rest in power. Amin."

African superstar, Tuface Idibia also made a post in remembrance of his friend on Instagram. He posted throwback photos with the caption, "MournUTillEyeJoinU. #WARRIOR, #ANGEL#ONELOVERELIGION#OLANREWAJUFASISI#LEGENDS NEVER DIE."