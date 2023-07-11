Sound Sultan's post humous EP remains a timeless gift to Nigerians

One defining quality of Sound Sultan is his ability to be the man behind his songs. So that when it's all said and done, we can look at his actions and easily reconcile them with his songs.

After the painful exit of the Afrobeats Icon, he left us an enduring legacy that cuts across music, entertainment, and sport. And even from the great beyond, he keeps on giving, this time, an EP titled 'Reality CHQ (Check)'.

'Reality CHQ' is a body of work made for the ordinary man who for years Sound Sultan has made music, and for whom he still continues to offer himself through his timeless art even after he's free of the wriggles of this world.

The ID Cabasa-produced project combines Afrobeat and its illustrious offspring Afrobeats to deliver a 5-track EP that encourages us to take pleasure in the simplicity of life even while also demanding better of us as individuals and society.

In the opening track 'Friends', Sound Sultan holds up the qualities of a good friend while appreciating those in his corner with these qualities. He also had a word for the back-biting friends who he ask to do better. In this Afrobeat record, Sound Sultan sings in the first verse before switching to rap on the second verse and using a smooth word play to drive home the message.

Sound Sultan has used his music to hold up a mirror to society and he leaves us with another reminder of the injustice that abounds in society with 'Sirens' which features his friend 2Baba. Sound Sultan reminds us of the sad truth that Sirens and now a symbol of sorrow, tears, and blood, which they leave behind in the name of keeping the peace.

"We don't want no peace, we want justice," Sound Sultan says in a weighty line that captures the gross injustice in society. 'Sirens' is a powerful symbol of Nigeria's security outfit which has committed different atrocities in the guise of keeping the peace. It also represents the kleptocrats who drive around in large entourage of the loud signaling sound of the sirens. 2Baba deploys his classic lines "They want to tell us another story again" as he reminds us of the sweet-tongued politicians and demagogues whose bad governance has pushed Nigeria to the precipice.

On the eponymous track 'Reality CHQ' which features street-hop sensation Bella Shmurda, Sound Sultan reminds us of the need of being contended. Over the subtle baseline and calm chords, we are reminded that there are problems that money can't solve hence we have to learn to run our individual races while learning to be appreciative. Bella thrives on the beat and delivers a simple verse that propels the enjoyable yet sober nature of the song.

"Aliko wants to jaiye. Alinco wants to jaiye too" Sound Sultan says on 'Levels' as he draws a reference to Aliko Dangote Africa's richest person and Boy Alinco a bubbly, struggling, womanizing bachelor from the famous Papa Ajasco soap opera as he reminds us of the need to enjoy life and be happy irrespective of our economic or social status. The Afrobeats single is laced with the melodious trademark female backup vocals of Afrobeat. Sound Sultan delivers a hook through his timeless harmonies and Zlatan delivers a well-placed verse that even saw him tweak his vocals for pizzazz.

The EP closes off with the Afrobeat song 'Naija Na Wa' where Sound Sultan reminds us of the many absurdities that have become part of the everyday aspects of society through relatable everyday occurrences. The infuse of the audio of some viral clips with some quips by Sound Sultan rolls back the years and offered multiple aspects of the Afrobeats Icon.

'Reality CHQ' is a satisfying reminder of the genius that's Sound Sultan. The choice of the Afrobeat soundscape for the album allows listeners to enjoy Sound Sultan in his element even as he brings on the talents of new generation artists.