Video: Small Doctor arrested for threatening a police officer with gun

You've got to watch the video where Small Doctor and his crew were been disarmed by the police after threatening to shoot a police officer.
In the video, the singer and his crew were all told to lay down on the floor as the police arrested them. The incident which happened at the popular Oshodi expressway saw men of the Nigeria Police Force trying to disarm the singer.
Also in the video, you can see an obviously shocked and injured Small Doctor surrendering to the fully armed police officers.
View this post on Instagram
Exclusive: The moment #Smalldoctor was arrested, today . . As earlier report, singer Adekunle Temitope aka Small Doctor, was, today, arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for unlawful possession of firearms and for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer. . . Now we have exclusively obtained a footage of when he was arrested and the gun allegedly found in the car conveying him. . . Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has revealed, while parading the musician along with three other persons, that Small Doctor was arrested on allegations that he threatened a Police officer who was on traffic duty along Oshodi, Lagos. . . #emo#4oCc##It was alleged that some unknown men, four of them, in an unregistered green SUV had brought out a gun and threatened a policeman that if he does not leave the road, they will shoot him. . . Believing that they were armed robbers, I sent out my men and fortunately, with the DPO in charge of Shogunle division, they were able to intercept them and the men were arrested and were brought down to the headquarters for interrogation. . . It was then discovered that one of them is the same Small Doctor. They were arrested in possession of a functional rifle, cartridge and some of their personal belongings,#emo#4oCd## Imohimi said. . . According to the commissioner, the musician had earlier been involved in a similar offence and he is currently under investigation for firing live ammunition at the Agege stadium after a show on November 27, 2018. . . He said: #emo#4oCc##Small Doctor was arrested and taken to the state CID for questioning. He was alleged to have fired a gun; the pellets from the gun injured four people who were rushed to the hospital. Small Doctor' will be charged to court for prosecution.#emo#4oCd##
It would be recalled that Small Doctor was arrested on Monday, December 3, 2018, for allegedly threatening a police officer at a traffic stop with a gun.
The police on Monday in Lagos said they had arrested a popular musician, Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a Small Doctor, and three others for alleged unlawful possession of fireman. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimin Edgal, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos.
Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.
“You would have thought the incident would caution him but surprisingly today, I got a situation report from traffic monitors at the Oshodi expressway about four unknown gunmen in green unregistered SUV. He (Small Doctor) allegedly brought out a weapon and threatened to fire the policemen. Fortunately, the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them," he said.
The CP further urged celebrities to stop involving themselves in issues of gangsterism and conflicts that do not portray their image positively.