Video: Small Doctor arrested for threatening a police officer with gun

Wonders they say can never need as the video where Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer with a gun has been released.

In the video, the singer and his crew were all told to lay down on the floor as the police arrested them. The incident which happened at the popular Oshodi expressway saw men of the Nigeria Police Force trying to disarm the singer.

Also in the video, you can see an obviously shocked and injured Small Doctor surrendering to the fully armed police officers.

It would be recalled that Small Doctor was arrested on Monday, December 3, 2018, for allegedly threatening a police officer at a traffic stop with a gun.

Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm

The police on Monday in Lagos said they had arrested a popular musician, Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a Small Doctor , and three others for alleged unlawful possession of fireman. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimin Edgal, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.

“You would have thought the incident would caution him but surprisingly today, I got a situation report from traffic monitors at the Oshodi expressway about four unknown gunmen in green unregistered SUV. He (Small Doctor) allegedly brought out a weapon and threatened to fire the policemen. Fortunately, the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them," he said.

The CP further urged celebrities to stop involving themselves in issues of gangsterism and conflicts that do not portray their image positively.