Nigerian singer Africa China has released photos and videos of his newly completed mansion.

The music veteran took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 4, 2021, where he shared photos and videos of the edifice.

"Oya tap from my grace and stop hating... men are not smiling," he captioned the photos and videos.

The singer's latest property has indicated that many Nigerian celebrities spend a lot in the real estate industry.

Other celebrities who have shared photos of their expensive homes include Jude Okoye and more recently, L.A.X.

Born Chinagorom Onuoha, Africa China is a Nigerian singer who expresses political outcry and messages from the heart through song.