Nigerian singer Damilola Afolabi also known as L.A.X. has bought for himself a beautiful house.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, November 30th where he announced his induction into the landlord association.

"I dreamt of days like this and now it's happening. I just joined the landlord association of Lagos. #newestlanlord #mondaymotivation #ZAZAVIBES #zazamansion," he captioned the photo of the house.

The singer's house is a one storey building which also includes a pent house.

From all indications, the property is located in one of the choice areas in Lagos state.

Congratulations to LAX on his acquisition of a property in Lagos.