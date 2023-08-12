ADVERTISEMENT
I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has a lot to say, and it's really messy.

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]
In a series of Instagram story posts, she accuses him of infidelity, revealing that she was informed that her estranged husband was sexually involved with two other women, at the same time.

Heidi made it clear that this time, she was getting a divorce from him and requested that any proof or story be sent to her to help her case.

Her post alleging that Sina had a threesome with other women
Her next post displayed footage from their home CCTV camera, showing Sina kneeling at her feet, seemingly apologising.

Her caption read in part, "Now if it's to beg and cry, oh my very good at it, but can never take accountability".

Her post displaying her estranged husband seemingly begging
According to her, he exonerated himself by comparing his acts of infidelity to that of his cousin Davido, noting that, unlike his cousin, he does not have many illegitimate children. She also called him a blabbermouth unable to keep his family's affairs private. Heidi continued to tear into him, alleging that he also cheated on her with their next-door neighbor.

"Same baba having a relationship with the neighbour in the compound he's begging me to come back to, oh, and it's not rent o, nobody bought house. Believe Instagram at your own risk", she said.

Her post
She did not let up, going on she described the pain of going through a miscarriage alone, noting that her husband was not with her while she went through the traumatic experience; according to her, he was back at home playing FIFA.

Sina's estranged wife made it abundantly clear that she would not allow him to father their daughter because "he's a deadbeat and Lulu deserves better."

She spoke about the miscarriage she went though alone
This all comes after Heidi announced that she was divorcing the singer on the grounds of domestic abuse in December 2022. She shared videos, chats, and pictures to back her claims, adding that the marriage is over because she refuses to tolerate any form of abuse.

However, after the public disagreement, all was thought to be well, her mother released a video of her daughter and Sina enjoying a family outing with their daughter on her Instagram page in April 2023. But as it seems, Heidi is at her wits end and wants out.

