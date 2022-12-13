Sina Rambo breaks silence over domestic abuse allegations

Korth, in a series of Instagram stories on Monday, accused Sina of violence as she announced that their marriage was over because she refused to tolerate any form of abuse.

In response, the singer has refuted the accusations, calling Korth's assertions false.

This was stated in a released document titled "RE: False Allegations Of Sundry Domestic Violence By Ms. Heidi Korth Adeleke Against The Person Of Adesina Adeleke (Sina Rambo)" and signed by Sina's attorney, Barrister Akinwumi.

The statement, which read in part, stated that Korth's allegations are "baseless and lies that have no iota of truth in them."

Verbatim, the statement read: "We are Solicitors to ADELEKE ADESINA popularly known as ‘Sina Rambo’ (‘Our Client’). We have been briefed and we have the instructions of Our Client to release this on his behalf. On the 12th day of December, 2022, at about 11 am, some false allegations started making rounds on the internet (particularly on Instagram and Twitter), claiming that Our Client engaged in domestic violence against his wife.

“Our client refutes these allegations in its entirety as baseless and lies that have no iota of truth in them. Our Client is an upstanding and respectable member of the society who holds family values dear to his heart."

The statement went on to say that Sina's position on the matter is that it will be handled privately, as it is normal for relationships to go through rough patches, which will pass.

“Our client further states that he has never and will never engage in any forms of domestic violence and that any disagreement between him and Ms Heidi Korth Adeleke is a private matter. Relationships and unions experience good and bad times and this too will pass and be resolved. Not only is our client a supportive, loving and caring husband and father, he has always lived up to the good name of his family and would not do anything to bring his family name to disrepute as is now being falsely claimed by Ms Heidi Korth Adeleke."

The statement ended by claiming that the accusations are an attempt to blackmail the prudent singer and businessman while tarnishing the reputation of his family.

“Our Client is a successful recording artist who has and is still making waves not only in the country but also internationally as an artiste of repute. He is also a prudent businessman. All the allegations are mere conjectures and calculated attempts to blackmail our client and by extension, his good family name.”

Meanwhile...

Sina Rambo's estranged wife has released pictorial evidence claiming that both of her sisters-in-law, Folasade Adeleke and Nike Adeleke, had both been arrested for violent behaviors before.

The two ladies are daughters of the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

She revealed this in a series of posting on her instagram stories where she wrote: "So Nike is a fighter, lol! And they say Im lying ooo. Lmao! Nike put hands on me. Lmao. Look at the good family name i'm trying to spoil [sic]."

