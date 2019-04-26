The music star cleared the air while granting an interview with Beat FM. According to her, she doesn't have any grudge against Naira Marley as they aren't enemies neither are they, friends. She went on to say that during the said event, they didn't even talk to each other or make eye counts.

"To be honest with you, I have zero issues with Naira Marley, I don't have anything against him, he is not my enemy. We are not friends, we are not enemies. I saw him coming, we did not make eyes contacts, he did not talk to me, I did not talk to him. It is funny because he didn't do anything to me, he did not directly disrespect me...he is not the first person that would say what he is saying.

"I'm not a stupid person, I'm not going to antagonize you because I'm not dumb. I like to mind my business. Probably he saw something and said something else. But he never spoke to me, he didn't approach me and I saw that and I said whatever makes you happy. And for me I'm a big picture person, I look at the big picture and if you are not in the picture, I'm not going to stress myself," she said.

Simi's statement is coming less than a week after Naira Marley had accused her of snubbing him at an event. According to him, maybe it was due to his stance on Internet fraudsters who Simi has always maintained her disdain for their illegal act.

On Friday, April 19, 2019, the singer in an Instagram post, implied that anyone who knows about slavery would not consider internet scam as a crime. He wrote: ‘If u know about slavery u go know say yahoo no b crime’

Naira Marley’s comment about yahoo-yahoo is coming a week after another Nigerian singer, Simi criticized internet fraudsters asking them not to buy her CDs or watch her Youtube videos again.