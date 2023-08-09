Simi recounts how pregnancy negatively affected her eyesight

In the video posted to her Tiktok account, she narrated what she called a 'sob story' to her viewers, noting that she now has to wear glasses.

She described how she noticed that her vision was deteriorating after having her daughter, who is now three years old. And to add to that, it continued to worsen until she decided to see an optician just three months ago.

"My daughter is 3 years old, and since I gave birth to her my eyes have not been the same. I feel like I had 20/20 vision, but not anymore", she said.

Simi went on to say that after visiting the doctor and undergoing routine eye tests, she was told that she needed to get glasses to manage her eyesight.

At the time she started making the video, she was still on the Keys to the City tour in the US with Alicia Keys' as her special guest. She was eventually able to pick the glasses up soon after and was not so happy to have to wear them.

In her words, "Three months ago, I was like something is not tallying here, it’s like I’m seeing double. So I went for an eye scan and the Doctor said that I need glasses, I got a message a few days ago that my glasses are ready”.

This is not the first time the singer has been open about her postpartum struggles. During her interview with Cool FM in June 2023, she opened up about her journey, confessing that it took her two years to find herself again, after having her bundle of joy. Simi noted that it is in her third year that she has found her balance between her career and motherhood.