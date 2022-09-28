RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi previews unreleased single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian award-winning singer and songwriter Simi has previewed an unreleased song. The preview has generated buzz from her large followers.

Simi (Spotify)
Simi (Spotify)

Details: Nigerian R&B and Pop Star Simi has previewed an unreleased single which is likely going to be her next single.

She made the preview via Instagram account and the preview has so far generated over 1,600 comments from excited fans.

From the preview, we can guess the song follows the current path that Simi has been trending for over a year now and which is prominent in her last album 'To Be Honest'.

The single when released will be Simi's first release post her album and she will be looking to turn around what has been a rather quiet 2022 for her.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

