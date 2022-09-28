Details: Nigerian R&B and Pop Star Simi has previewed an unreleased single which is likely going to be her next single.
Simi previews unreleased single
Nigerian award-winning singer and songwriter Simi has previewed an unreleased song. The preview has generated buzz from her large followers.
She made the preview via Instagram account and the preview has so far generated over 1,600 comments from excited fans.
From the preview, we can guess the song follows the current path that Simi has been trending for over a year now and which is prominent in her last album 'To Be Honest'.
The single when released will be Simi's first release post her album and she will be looking to turn around what has been a rather quiet 2022 for her.
