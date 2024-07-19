Simi makes U-turn, says she should not have said she doesn't listen to music

Taking to X, she wrote on July 18, 2024, the singer acknowledged that her initial remarks might have been misunderstood and admitted that she should have approached the conversation more thoughtfully.

She clarified, "In hindsight, I should have had this conversation more carefully. I didn't because I honestly didn't consider that it could be something that some might consider as cocky. I've never been proud of it. I don't even see how it's something to be proud about."

Simi went on to explain that her comment about not listening to anything was not meant to be taken literally.

"I do see how saying 'I don't listen to anything' repeatedly can come off as weird, but it was not literal. I'm always tweeting about songs I like or sounds I discovered. I'm just terrible at keeping up with things that most other people know. Not just with music. I don't remember names. I don't know what charts or shows are trending, I'm always singing the wrong song on the wrong beat, so my friends dey always tell me 'You no dey ever know anything,' she explained.

Going on, she reflected on the context in which her comments were made during the show and attributed the misunderstanding to the casual nature of the interview. She also expressed her heartbreak over the way the viral video was circulated in an out-of-context manner.

"It was banter. In the wrong place. This is why I know I should have had this convo more carefully. It was a 2-hour interview with drinking and cussing, so I was chatting like I would with my friends. It does hurt that whoever cut that clip and wrote that headline did it with intention. It's impossible to watch the entire interview and come away with the feeling that you would have watching the clip that everyone was sharing," she said.