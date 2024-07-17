I'm so livid - Simi reacts to backlash for saying she does not listen to music

Following the backlash from social media users over her statement, she took to X to clear the air, saying, "I'm deading that shit immediately. I said I don't listen to music. I don't know songs. If I wasn't me, I wouldn't know my songs, and if I wasn't with my man, I probably wouldn't know his either, because I don't listen to anything."

The singer went on to express disappointment with media coverage of her statements, accusing some outlets of twisting her words to provoke negative reactions.

"I hate doing these stupid interviews sometimes because they don't care about supporting you. They will either lie or post things out of context so people can pile on you. I hate wicked people. And I said this in response to a question in an interview," she added.

"I'm so livid. Leave me alone," she wrote in another post.

A curious fan asked on X, "Did you actually say that? Cos I'm of the belief that only people who listen to a LOT of good music can make the kinda music you make. I'd know, I write songs too."

"I don't listen to anything. I find a voice I like, I binge their project for a month and move on. I don't listen to songs or know any artists that are not in my face. It's not a flex. It's just my truth. I try and I'm terrible at it," she responded.

All this comes after her recent interview on the Zero Conditions Podcast, where she stated that, contrary to popular opinion, she does not really listen to music. She also stressed that the reason she knows her husband, Adekunle Gold's music is because they are married.

In her words, "I don't know anybody. The reason I know my husband's songs is because I am married to him; the reason I am listening to my album now is because it just came out. In another few weeks, I won't listen as much."