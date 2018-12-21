It's shades season again as tv girl, Shade Ladipo comes for BBNaija's Anto Lecky saying she is one of those housemates that will be forgotten soon.

The media personality made this known during a tv programme on SilverBird TV. According to her, Anto is one of those Big Brother Naija housemates that people will forget about very soon.

"I don't know why she is getting so much flake, she is totally forgettable so I don't know why she is getting so much flake. She one of those Big Brother people that came out of the house and she is not going to be around for that long," she said.

Even though Anto is yet to respond to Shade Ladipo's comments, we sure know that this is not the end of this new celebrity drama.

We don't think Anto has gone extent though as she has been in the news for different reasons since she left the house.

A few months ago, the reality tv star was involved in a car accident and everyone was talking about it.

Anto survives ghastly car accident [Photo]

Back in August 2018, Anto was involved in a car accident and she survived what would have turned out to be a tragedy. The former reality star took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 27, 2018, where she posted a photo of the ruined car. According to her, while everyone was celebrating the Muslim holiday she was having a near death experience.

"When people were celebrating Eid with their families, I was having a near-death experience. But I thank the Almighty Allah for life. I wrote about the incident in my latest blog post on @stylevitae. I charge all of you to make the most out of each and every day because we don’t know when it will be our last ♥️ PS. If you know anyone who fixes cars for an affordable rate, please send my way because the quote we are receiving," she wrote.

On a lighter note, she went on to appeal to anyone who can donate a car to her should please help out.