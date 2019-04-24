The child star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday 24, 2019 where she shared a number of photos of her newly acquired ride. The proud owner of a Brabus went on to caption the photos with a quote announcing the arrival of her new baby.

"My new baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. It is safe to call Regina Daniels the 'Back to Back' queen of the luxury lifestyle. From acquiring a number of cars in the space of a few months to buying her mum a house and most recently gifting herself a wristwatch worth N3.3M, the lady is here to slay!

About a month ago, Regina Daniels sparked off mixed reactions after she got her mum a house. The Internet couldn't keep calm as the less than 20-year-old actress went on a spending spree and she indeed has been buying some of the most expensive gifts.

Regina Daniels buys house for her mother [Photo]

The joy of every parent is to see their children succeed and that's exactly how Regina Daniels' mother will be feeling at the moment as she gets a new house from her daughter.

The young actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where she shared a photo of the new beautiful duplex she got for her mother. "Just a little thank you for mama🙏🙏 ," she captioned the photo. We say thumbs up to Regina Daniels for putting a smile on the face of her mum.

Regina Daniels shows off N3.3M wristwatch on Instagram

The movie star took to her Insta Stories on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, where she shared a photo of the newly acquired wristwatch which according to her cost N3.3M.

It is not clear if Regina Daniels actually coughed out that huge amount of money to buy an expensive wristwatch of this manner but we know she's got a very impeccable taste for luxury items.