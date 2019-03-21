The young actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where she shared a photo of the new beautiful duplex she got for her mother.

"Just a little thank you for mama🙏🙏 ," she captioned the photo. We say thumbs up to Regina Daniels for putting a smile on the face of her mum.

Over the last few years, we've seen celebrities spoil their parent with gifts from houses to cars and we can't but all admire their love for their folks. From Skales to Akpororo, the joy and happiness of their parents are of utmost priority.

Akpororo surprises mum with a N7 million car on 50th birthday

Akpororo surprised his mum with a car valued at N7 million on her 50th birthday celebration back in 2018. The comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of how surprised his mum was when the car gift was presented to her.

Akpororo wrote, "Little surprise/gift at church in Warri to my super mum, thanks for believing in me, for your advice and prayers. I pray for more strength, favour, grace, peace, health, wealth to fall on you happy 50th birthday to my number one fan. I love you so much bcos you are the best..."

The car, a white coloured Toyota Venza 2010 edition, was presented to Akpororo's mum in Warri, Delta State. The 50-year-old woman had thought her son bought her a phone when the gift was presented to her inside the church premises. In the video, the comedian's mum opened the phone pack only to find the key to a car. Her joy knew no bounds as she jumped around and headed straight to where the car was parked outside the church