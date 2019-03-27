The movie star took to her Insta Stories on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, where she shared a photo of the newly acquired wristwatch which according to her cost N3.3M.

It is not clear if Regina Daniels actually coughed out that huge amount of money to buy an expensive wristwatch of this manner but we know she's got a very impeccable taste for luxury items.

A few days ago, Regina Daniels broke the Internet when she revealed to her fans and followers on Instagram that she had acquired a new mansion for her mother.

Regina Daniels buys house for her mother [Photo]

The joy of every parent is to see their children succeed and that's exactly how Regina Daniels' mother will be feeling at the moment as she gets a new house from her daughter.

The young actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where she shared a photo of the new beautiful duplex she got for her mother.

"Just a little thank you for mama🙏🙏 ," she captioned the photo. We say thumbs up to Regina Daniels for putting a smile on the face of her mum.