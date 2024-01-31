ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Emmanuel Ayamga

Musicians Davido and Sarkodie were among the celebrities who showed support for Andre Ayew after his belated apology over Ghana’s disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON.

Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology over AFCON exit
Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology over AFCON exit

The Black Stars captain left it late but finally rendered an unqualified apology on Tuesday evening, where he took responsibility for the team’s elimination.

Recommended articles

“I would like to apologise for the results of the AFCON that we just exited. We should have done better. We should have gotten better results too,” Ayew said in a video posted on Instagram.

“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments sections, several celebrities flooded the photo-sharing platform to lend their support to the Le Havre forward.

Award-winning Nigerian artiste Davido wrote “Nothing spoil baba!”, to which Ayew responded: “My brother, we keep going.”

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also shared: “You love your country and we love and appreciate you king. We can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag but trust me we are grateful for your efforts.”

In response to the ‘Country Side’ hitmaker, Ayew said: “Sarkodie it’s understandable, thanks for the support.”

Andre Ayew equals Rigobert Song’s record for most games played in AFCON history
Andre Ayew equals Rigobert Song’s record for most games played in AFCON history Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana failed to win a single game during the AFCON in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stage.

Chris Hughton’s side was beaten by Cape Verde in their opening group game and drew with both Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars’ faith was sealed last Monday when they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final group game – a result which led to the sacking of Hughton.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

Zainab Balogun is not in the game for fame, showbiz or social media numbers

Zainab Balogun is not in the game for fame, showbiz or social media numbers

I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baba Tee added that he never hit her her back whenever she abused him [Dailypost]

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Yul Edochie says he would return to acting after fulfilling his destiny as a minister [Instagram/Yuledochie]

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Davido and Chioma had an eventful night out [instagram/Davido]

Davido and wife Chioma return to Lagos after welcoming twins in the US

Simi wants a world where women have the freedom to choose what they want to be [Instagram/Symplysimi]

My goal is to fight for women's right to choose - singer Simi on feminism