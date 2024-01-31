The Black Stars captain left it late but finally rendered an unqualified apology on Tuesday evening, where he took responsibility for the team’s elimination.
‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology
Musicians Davido and Sarkodie were among the celebrities who showed support for Andre Ayew after his belated apology over Ghana’s disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON.
“I would like to apologise for the results of the AFCON that we just exited. We should have done better. We should have gotten better results too,” Ayew said in a video posted on Instagram.
“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body.”
In the comments sections, several celebrities flooded the photo-sharing platform to lend their support to the Le Havre forward.
Award-winning Nigerian artiste Davido wrote “Nothing spoil baba!”, to which Ayew responded: “My brother, we keep going.”
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also shared: “You love your country and we love and appreciate you king. We can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag but trust me we are grateful for your efforts.”
In response to the ‘Country Side’ hitmaker, Ayew said: “Sarkodie it’s understandable, thanks for the support.”
Ghana failed to win a single game during the AFCON in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stage.
Chris Hughton’s side was beaten by Cape Verde in their opening group game and drew with both Egypt and Mozambique.
The Black Stars’ faith was sealed last Monday when they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final group game – a result which led to the sacking of Hughton.
