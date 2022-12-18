ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Inemesit Udodiong

Enjoy your first look at the singer’s baby boy with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna's cute baby (TikTok/Rihanna,Getty Images)
Rihanna's cute baby (TikTok/Rihanna,Getty Images)

Rihanna has publicly shared a video of her and A$AP Rocky’s son for the first time seven months after giving birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On December 17, 2022, fans finally got to see her and A$AP Rocky’s first child in a cute Tiktok video.

She jokingly captioned the video, which also happens to be her first post on the platform, “Hacked.”

In the clip, Rihanna’s son is seen smiling in his car seat as his mum exclaims, “Ooh! You’re trying to get Mommy’s phone.”

The post also includes a clip of the adorable baby, who is covered from the waist down in the car, yawning.

After months of rocking enviable maternity looks, Rihanna gave birth to her baby on May 13th, earlier this year.

Maternity fashion looks inspired by Fenty Beauty founder, musician Rihanna
Maternity fashion looks inspired by Fenty Beauty founder, musician Rihanna Pulse Live Kenya

Not long after, she returned to work with her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show where she described her kid to British Vogue as “the happiest baby.”

“He’s fun. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away,” she added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s name has not been made public yet.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Asake Dec 22 Day completely sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Asake Dec 22 Day completely sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

Top 10 Slept On Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Slept On Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

5 Most Controversial Celeb Moments of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

5 Most Controversial Celeb Moments of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Okoye and Ivy [Kemi Filani]

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman in another video

Nigerian music star Sina Rambo and his wife [Instagram/SinaRambo]

Sina Rambo's wife says marriage is over, accuses him of domestic abuse

WizKid

Wizkid Concert in Ghana: Concert organisers reacts to Wizkid no-show

DO2DTUN

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama