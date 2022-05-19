RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

Odion Okonofua
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The music star welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky on Friday, May 13, 2022.

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby in Los Angeles.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pulse Ghana

The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby in Feb.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

In April, there were unconfirmed rumours about their split.

Rihanna's picture broke the internet [Harper's Bazaar]
Rihanna's picture broke the internet [Harper's Bazaar] Pulse Nigeria

That story turned out to be untrue.

The rumours of their alleged split first surfaced on social media on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to a blogger, the couple had parted ways over infidelity allegations.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” the blogger alleged.

He added, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

Odion Okonofua

